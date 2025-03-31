Gene Hackman's Publicist Describes Actor's Desire For Privacy

Gene Hackman's publicist recounted multiple times the actor denied the use of his name or likeness as she emphasized his desire for publicity at a hearing to close records related to his and his wife's deaths. (3/31/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial

Latest Videos

Gene Hackman's publicist

Gene Hackman's Publicist Describes Actor's Desire For Privacy

graphic image of a show's title and logo

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Old cowboy

Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

victoria goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

photo of Cain Velasquez in UFC ring

Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Sentenced For Shooting

alexander brothers accuser speaks out

Nurse Discusses Rape Allegations Against Oren Alexander

gary busey appears in court via zoom

Actor Gary Busey In Court for Sexual Contact Charges

close-up photo of a male with a mictophone

Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee Files to Withdraw From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

splitscreen of two young black males who appear to be celebrities.

Record Label Files to Dismiss Drake's Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Song

graphic image promoting a docu-series

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 5: Attack the Timeline

Diddy In Court

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Court For Pretrial Hearing

hotel video of diddy allegedly assaulting cassie

Diddy's Defense Claims CNN Altered Cassie Assault Video

MORE VIDEOS