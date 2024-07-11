Hannah Gutierrez To Be Called Friday To Testify in Alec Baldwin Trial

Hannah Gutierrez is expected to be transported to the courthouse as early as Friday to testify for the State in Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial, her attorney confirmed Thursday. (7/11/24)   MORE

Alec Baldwin's defense attorneys point the finger at armorer Hannah Gutierrez who was convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter in March. Gutierrez is expected to be called as a state witness tomorrow.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 2 Recap

Crime Scene Investigator Says Focus Was Finding Lethal Round

As the opening statements in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial are presented, Court TV addresses the fatal shooting on the set of the western movie 'Rust' that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 1 Recap

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Actor Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial's jury has been seated and opening statements are set to start tomorrow.

Jury Seated In Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Alec Baldwin makes his first court appearance during a pretrial hearing in the involuntary manslaughter case against him. The judge ruled in on several motions with a couple of notable wins for the defense as jury selection begins Tuesday.

Actor Alec Baldwin Attends Pretrial Motions Hearing

Surveillance video shows Alec Baldwin in an interrogation room

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Motion to Dismiss

