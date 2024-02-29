How Live Rounds Got Onto Baldwin Movie Set Remains a Mystery

Julie talks about how the "Rust" shooting trial for armorer Hannah Gutierrez has been going on for over 6 days and we still don't know how live rounds got on-set. That, and all that's trending in true crime. (2/29/24)   MORE

Robin Howington is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, however, she is pointing the finger at her 2-year-old child.

Robin Howington Blames 2-Year-Old for Shooting Death of Daughter, 5

Deobra Redden's defense attorney noted his client would invoke his right to a speedy trial and intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Attacker Deobra Redden May Use Insanity Defense

Alleged cult leader Eligio Bishop goes on Instagram Live during his trial to complain about the judge testing positive for COVID-19.

Alleged Cult Leader Eligio Bishop Goes On Instagram Live During Trial

Experts suggest that Alec Baldwin's star power on a lower budget film could have led to an unsafe set.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Who Was Really In Charge On Set?

First assistant director, David Halls, and prop master, Sarah Zachry, testify in court today in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 6 Recap

'Rust' propmaster Sarah Zachry testifies in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Sarah Zachry, 'Rust' Prop Master, Takes the Stand

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Gunshots Played for Jury in Court

'She Was Three Feet Away': David Halls Becomes Emotional On the Stand

Trial Exhibit: Expert Armorer Details Alec Baldwin's Misconduct

Trial Exhibit: Expert Armorer Details Red Flags on 'Rust' Set

Expert Armorer Calls 'Rust' Set a 'Recipe for Disaster'

