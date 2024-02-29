How Live Rounds Got Onto Baldwin Movie Set Remains a Mystery

- Watch Live
Julie talks about how the "Rust" shooting trial for armorer Hannah Gutierrez has been going on for over 6 days and we still don't know how live rounds got on-set. That, and all that's trending in true crime. (2/29/24) MORE
