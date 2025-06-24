'I Was In Shock': Tommy Connery, Stabbed In The Leg, Details Injuries

Tommy Connery said he felt like he was being punched before realizing he had been stabbed in the leg and he was bleeding. Raul Valle is standing trial on murder charges after a deadly fight at a high school party. (6/24/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Tommy Connery testifies

'I Was In Shock': Tommy Connery, Stabbed In The Leg, Details Injuries

faison teele cross examination

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Survivor Denies Saying Friends 'Get Crazy'

Man interviewed on TV

Jury Foreman Speaks Out After Karen Read Murder Retrial

faison teele testifies

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Survivor Says 'It Was the Worst Day of My Life'

prosecutor points

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Christopher Davis in court

Missing Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Sarah Boone in court

Time's Running Out For Sarah Boone To Appeal Her Murder Conviction

young male (late teens/early 20s) on witness stand

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Stabbing Victim Faison Teele Testifies

Young woman clutches a tissue as she reads a statement in court

Isabella Sementilli Says She Won't Let Family Tragedies Define Her

Fabio Sementilli's family

Celebrity Stylist Murder: Victim's Family Speaks After Sentencing

young woman sobs in court standing to give a statement

Gessica Sementilli: My Dad Was Our Pillar of Strength

Justin Sales sits in court during opening statements

Grandmother Shot Murder Trial: Opening Statements

MORE VIDEOS