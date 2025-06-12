CT v. Raul Valle: Preppy Party Murder Trial

SHELTON, Conn. (Court TV) — A Connecticut courtroom is now the setting for a painful chapter in a community still grieving the loss of 17-year-old James McGrath, a beloved high school junior and lacrosse star who was fatally stabbed during a chaotic night of violence in May 2022.

Raul Valle, who was 16 at the time and is now 20, is on trial for murder and three counts of assault after a fight between teens from rival schools escalated into a deadly stabbing. Valle has pleaded not guilty and may claim he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors say Valle got into a fight at a house party for St. Joseph’s High School students. After the initial confrontation ended, Valle and a group of friends allegedly drove to a second party about a mile away, where students from Shelton High School were gathered.

Witnesses testified that what started as teenage tension exploded into an all-out brawl. Valle allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed four people in the scuffle. Three survived. James McGrath did not.

The defense could argue that Valle feared for his life and acted in self-defense. But the prosecution contends Valle instigated the violence, heading to the second party looking for trouble.

Valle has rejected two plea deals offering 40 years in prison. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years behind bars. Opening statements are expected to begin June 17.

