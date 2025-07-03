Raul Valle's Defense: 'So Much Stupid Running Around That Night'

Defense attorney Kevin Smith told the jury there was "so much stupid running around that night" and his client, Raul Valle, is the only one in court. Smith also asked the jury to consider the motivations of the other witnesses. (7/3/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

kevin smith closing argument

Raul Valle's Defense: 'So Much Stupid Running Around That Night'

marc duso closing argument

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's 'Response Was Unreasonable'

Barry Morphew smiles in court

Barry Morphew Smiles Big At First Court Appearance

bryan kohberger plea hearing

Prosecutor Details Bryan Kohberger's Actions in Idaho Student Murders

Karina Cooper

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Jurors Watch Deputy Bodycam Video

attorney speaks at press conference

Madison Mogen's Family Reacts To Kohberger Plea

split screen judge and kohberger

Inside The Courtroom At Bryan Kohberger's Plea Hearing

three screens showing courtroom interior

Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty To Murdering Four College Students

lines outside courthouse

Lines Form Outside Courthouse Ahead of Bryan Kohberger Hearing

Karina Cooper prosecution opening statements

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

apodaca police interview

Bloody Sword Murder Trial | Isaac Apodaca Claims Girlfriend Threatened Him

Karina Cooper in court

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Karina Cooper's Hysterical 911 Call

MORE VIDEOS