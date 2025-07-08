Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Deadlocked on Murder Charge

The judge addresses the jury note that about jurors being deadlocked on the murder charge and that they can not reach a verdict at the moment as to the three counts of assault. The judge instructs the jury to continue deliberations. (7/8/25) MORE

Assault, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Raul Valle deiliberations

Raul Valle Verdict

marc duso closing argument

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's Actions Were Retaliatory, Not Self-Defense

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's 'Response Was Unreasonable'

Raul Valle

Prosecutor Challenges Raul Valle's Version of Events

Raul Valle testifies

Raul Valle Describes Deadly Fight: 'Everything Just Went Black'

Raul Valle takes the stand

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

wide shot of a courtroom

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Charles Connery testifies in court

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

splitscreen of 2 people on body cam

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

Tyler DaSilva testifies

Witness: 'Valle Wasn't Looking For Anything Peaceful'

