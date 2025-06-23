Raul Valle Defense Challenges Tyler Rich's Changing Statements

Raul Valle's attorney accused Tyler Rich of changing his story about throwing the first punch and fighting with a can of WD-40. Valle is charged with the murder of high school lacrosse star James McGrath at a party at Rich's home. (6/23/25) MORE

Isabella Molnar was a junior at St. Joseph's High School when she recorded the fight at the house party on Lazy Brook Road. She testified that the party began with about 15-20 kids before it got out of hand and people were asked to leave.

