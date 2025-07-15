Prosecutors refile charges against Raul Valle for deadly fight

MILFORD, Conn. (Court TV) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against Raul Valle after failing to secure a conviction against him on more serious charges following a deadly fight at a house party.

Valle was 16 when he was involved in the May 2022 fight that ended with high school lacrosse star James McGrath dead from stab wounds. Three other teenagers were injured but survived.

MORE | CT v. Raul Valle: Preppy Party Murder Trial

After a weeks-long trial for murder and assault, a jury returned a verdict of not guilty for the top charges across the board on July 9. However, the jury was deadlocked on lesser charges for each of the counts.

Prosecutors immediately moved to refile an amended complaint, which now charges Valle with first-degree reckless manslaughter, two counts of first-degree reckless assault and one count of second-degree reckless assault.

No hearing date has been set.