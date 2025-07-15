Prosecutors refile charges against Raul Valle for deadly fight

Posted at 3:25 PM, July 15, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

MILFORD, Conn. (Court TV) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against Raul Valle after failing to secure a conviction against him on more serious charges following a deadly fight at a house party.

teen boy testifies

Raul Valle testifies in his own defense. (Court TV)

Valle was 16 when he was involved in the May 2022 fight that ended with high school lacrosse star James McGrath dead from stab wounds. Three other teenagers were injured but survived.

MORE | CT v. Raul Valle: Preppy Party Murder Trial

After a weeks-long trial for murder and assault, a jury returned a verdict of not guilty for the top charges across the board on July 9. However, the jury was deadlocked on lesser charges for each of the counts.

Prosecutors immediately moved to refile an amended complaint, which now charges Valle with first-degree reckless manslaughter, two counts of first-degree reckless assault and one count of second-degree reckless assault.

No hearing date has been set.

More In:

Related Stories

Raul Valle in court
play button

What’s Next For Raul Valle After Partial Verdict?

Julie Grant and her panel of experts examine whether Raul Valle faces reindictment for the deadly stabbing at a party. More

news Anchor with a pic of a knife on the monitor
play button

Vinnie Politan: This Case is About a Knife at a Fistfight

Vinnie Politan describes how the case against Raul Valle is about a knife at a fistfight, and why jurors never really got to know the... More

attorneys address media
play button

James McGrath’s Father ‘Astonished’ By Raul Valle Verdict

James McGrath's father addressed the media after Raul Valle was found not guilty of the top charges he had faced, including murder. More

TOP STORIES

young man in a suit sobs like a baby in court
Ihsan and Zahrra Ali