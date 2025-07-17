Jimmy McGrath’s father speaks out after verdict in Raul Valle’s trial

SHELTON, Conn. (Court TV) — A Connecticut jury found Raul Valle not guilty of murder in the 2022 fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath. Still, it deadlocked on several lesser charges, prompting the judge to declare a partial mistrial. Valle, who was 16 at the time of the incident, claimed self-defense.

As prosecutors prepare to retry Valle, now 20, on the unresolved charges, Jimmy McGrath’s father, Kevin McGrath, is speaking publicly about the painful experience of the trial—and the enduring legacy of his son.

“Jimmy was just a wonderful, wonderful person,” Kevin McGrath told Court TV’s Julie Grant in an emotional interview. “He had a healthy personality, great grades, athletic ability. He was the total package.”

Kevin described his son as someone who lit up every room he entered and was deeply respected not only by his peers but also by adults. A star lacrosse player, Jimmy was also a dependable friend who offered quiet support to classmates struggling with mental health, addiction, and stress—something his parents didn’t fully grasp until after his death.

“He actually had his own counseling business, unbeknownst to us,” Kevin shared. “We had parents come up to us after he passed and say, ‘Jimmy helped our child through something we couldn’t.'”

The May 2022 stabbing occurred after tensions between students from rival schools—St. Joseph’s High and Shelton High—boiled over across two house parties. Valle was involved in a fight at one gathering, then later drove with friends to a second party where Jimmy was fatally stabbed. According to his father, Jimmy wasn’t involved in the altercation and had no prior connection to Valle.

“There was no grudge. They didn’t know each other,” Kevin said. “That’s what’s so shocking.”

After days of deliberation and repeated notes indicating they were deadlocked, jurors acquitted Valle of the top charges, including murder, but could not reach an agreement on the lesser-included charges. Prosecutors have since announced they will refile those counts.

“This isn’t over,” Jimmy’s father said. “Everyone saw what happened. Raul Valle stabbed my son, and my son didn’t get justice that day.”

While the McGrath family was stunned by the verdict, Kevin expressed continued support for the prosecutors and said he believes a second trial could bring a different result. “I think they did a great job. The jury just didn’t see the intent.”‘

In the wake of Jimmy’s death, the McGraths launched the Live Like Jimmy Foundation—a nonprofit dedicated to supporting youth mental health programs and at-risk teens, including those who may have been on a similar path as Valle.

Beyond the criminal trial, the McGrath family is also pursuing civil litigation. Their attorney, Mike Rosnick, confirmed that several lawsuits have been filed against the owners of the properties where the parties took place, as well as passengers in the car that transported Valle between locations that night. Additional claims target parents who allegedly supplied alcohol to minors—an issue Rosnick said played a critical role in the night’s tragic events.

“Alcohol is a major factor here, along with a lot of poor decision-making,” Rosnick told Court TV. “We’ve been patient for three years, but now that the criminal trial has played out publicly, we’re moving forward with our civil case.”

Rosnick emphasized that the civil proceedings would run parallel to the renewed criminal trial and serve as another avenue to seek accountability. He also voiced support for the McGrath family’s mission to make positive change in their community, especially by helping other families and even at-risk youth involved in Jimmy’s death.

“Mr. McGrath is sincerely trying to help kids,” Rosnick said. “Even the three responsible—if they had proper anger management or help, maybe this never would’ve happened. Through the foundation, we want to make that kind of support possible.”

