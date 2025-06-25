Victim: I Thought I Was Gonna Die, I Heard the Bubbles Come From My Chest

- Watch Live
Ryan Heinz recalled a verbal exchange during which Tyler Rich punched Raul Valle. Heinz said he also punched Valle but Valle then stabbed him multiple times during the scuffle. Heinz said he soon realized how badly he was hurt. (6/24/25) MORE
