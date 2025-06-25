Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Says He Heard Raul Valle Ask for Knife

- Watch Live
Dimitrois Arfanis, who was originally inside the car with the defendant, Raul Valle, says he never saw a knife but heard Valle asking for a knife. Valle is charged with murdering high-school lacrosse star James McGrath by stabbing him. (6/25/25) MORE
