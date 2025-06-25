Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Says He Heard Raul Valle Ask for Knife

Dimitrois Arfanis, who was originally inside the car with the defendant, Raul Valle, says he never saw a knife but heard Valle asking for a knife. Valle is charged with murdering high-school lacrosse star James McGrath by stabbing him. (6/25/25) MORE

Isabella Molnar was a junior at St. Joseph's High School when she recorded the fight at the house party on Lazy Brook Road. She testified that the party began with about 15-20 kids before it got out of hand and people were asked to leave.

