Witness: Valle 'Was Going Pretty Insane' Over Damage to Friend's Car

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Keenan Fraczek, friend of Raul Valle who saw the fight, detailed escalating tensions that culminated in four teens getting stabbed, one fatally. Fraczek recalled that Valle was "on edge" and using vulgar language as he looked for the knife. (6/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?