Witness: Valle 'Was Going Pretty Insane' Over Damage to Friend's Car

Keenan Fraczek, friend of Raul Valle who saw the fight, detailed escalating tensions that culminated in four teens getting stabbed, one fatally. Fraczek recalled that Valle was "on edge" and using vulgar language as he looked for the knife. (6/25/25) MORE

Victim: I Thought I Was Gonna Die, I Heard the Bubbles Come From My Chest

TX Teen Indicted For Murdering Student At Track Meet

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Stabbing Victim Faison Teele Testifies

Witness Admits Filming Teen Brawl, Yelling 'Yes, Sir' and Posting Online

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Chernowsky Recalls Tending to Bleeding Teens

Witness: Raul Valle Head-Butted Teen While Wearing a Motorcycle Helmet

Isabella Molnar was a junior at St. Joseph's High School when she recorded the fight at the house party on Lazy Brook Road. She testified that the party began with about 15-20 kids before it got out of hand and people were asked to leave.

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Teen Who Filmed Fight Says Party Got Chaotic

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Details How Second Brawl Turned Fatal

Witness to Valle Stabbing Says He Didn't Think to Give Video to Police

CT v. Raul Valle: Preppy Party Murder Trial

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Sees Video of Deadly Fight

