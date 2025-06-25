Survivor Says 'I Can't Stop Thinking About That Night' in Valle Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ryan Heinz, who was stabbed during a fatal fight at a Connecticut house party, said he "can't stop thinking about that night" as he described his injuries. Raul Valle is standing trial for the murder of James McGarth. (6/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?