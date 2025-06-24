Preppy Party Murder Trial: Stabbing Victim Faison Teele Testifies

Faison Teele is one of four people allegedly stabbed by Raul Valle at a high school party. Three teens survived, including Teele. James McGrath, 17, did not. Teele recalled events leading up to the attack, including asking Valle to leave. (6/23/25) MORE

