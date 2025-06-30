Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Defense motioned for acquittal, arguing insufficient evidence for the charge of intent to kill. State said jury could infer stabbings were "purposeful" because Valle went back to the car for the knife. Judge denied the defense request. (6/30/25) MORE

Assault, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

Raul Valle takes the stand

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

wide shot of a courtroom

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Charles Connery testifies in court

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

splitscreen of 2 people on body cam

'Cobra Kai' Actor Accused of Biting Costar

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

Tyler DaSilva testifies

Witness: 'Valle Wasn't Looking For Anything Peaceful'

evidence photo of a hunting-style folding knife

Preppy Party Murder Trial Witness: I Gave Raul Valle the Knife

wideshot of a courtroom.

Witness Recalls Raul Valle Saying He Thinks He Stabbed Four People

Demitri Arfanis

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Says He Heard Raul Valle Ask for Knife

young man (late teens/early 20s) testifies as a witness

Witness: Valle 'Was Going Pretty Insane' Over Damage to Friend's Car

young man on witness stand

Victim: I Thought I Was Gonna Die, I Heard the Bubbles Come From My Chest

jason levesque appears in court

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Jason Levesque Sentenced for Assault

MORE VIDEOS