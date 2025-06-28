Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

Taylor Capela, longtime friend of fatal stabbing victim James McGrath, became emotional as she described seeing Valle lunge at McGrath with the knife, stab him, then flee. Capela said McGrath never fought back and collapsed as he bled. (6/27/25) MORE

Assault, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

jack snyder testifies

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Day 6 Pivotal Moments

evidence photo of a hunting-style folding knife

Preppy Party Murder Trial Witness: I Gave Raul Valle the Knife

wideshot of a courtroom.

Witness Recalls Raul Valle Saying He Thinks He Stabbed Four People

Jack Snyder testifies

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Admits Tossing Murder Weapon

Demitri Arfanis

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Says He Heard Raul Valle Ask for Knife

young man (late teens/early 20s) testifies as a witness

Witness: Valle 'Was Going Pretty Insane' Over Damage to Friend's Car

young man on witness stand

Victim: I Thought I Was Gonna Die, I Heard the Bubbles Come From My Chest

faison teele cross examination

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Survivor Denies Saying Friends 'Get Crazy'

faison teele testifies

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Survivor Says 'It Was the Worst Day of My Life'

young male (late teens/early 20s) on witness stand

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Stabbing Victim Faison Teele Testifies

Tyler Rich testifies

Raul Valle Defense Challenges Tyler Rich's Changing Statements

MORE VIDEOS