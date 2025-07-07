Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Says They're 'Hopelessly Deadlocked'

After deliberating for two and a half hours, the jury in Raul Valle's murder trial said that they are 'hopelessly deadlocked,' but the judge instructs jury to continue deliberations. Valle is charged with stabbing James McGrath to death. (7/7/25) MORE

Assault, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

Raul Valle Verdict

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Says They're 'Hopelessly Deadlocked'

marc duso closing argument

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's Actions Were Retaliatory, Not Self-Defense

marc duso closing argument

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's 'Response Was Unreasonable'

Raul Valle

Prosecutor Challenges Raul Valle's Version of Events

Raul Valle testifies

Raul Valle Describes Deadly Fight: 'Everything Just Went Black'

Raul Valle takes the stand

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

wide shot of a courtroom

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Charles Connery testifies in court

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

splitscreen of 2 people on body cam

'Cobra Kai' Actor Accused of Biting Costar

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

Tyler DaSilva testifies

Witness: 'Valle Wasn't Looking For Anything Peaceful'

evidence photo of a hunting-style folding knife

Preppy Party Murder Trial Witness: I Gave Raul Valle the Knife

MORE VIDEOS