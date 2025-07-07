Preppy Party Murder Trial: Jury Says They're 'Hopelessly Deadlocked'

- Watch Live
After deliberating for two and a half hours, the jury in Raul Valle's murder trial said that they are 'hopelessly deadlocked,' but the judge instructs jury to continue deliberations. Valle is charged with stabbing James McGrath to death. (7/7/25) MORE
