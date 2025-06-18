Preppy Party Murder Trial: Medical Professionals Testify on Day 1

EMT said James McGrath was unresponsive, had a puncture wound to chest, and his shorts were saturated in blood. Upon reassessment, he'd stopped breathing and had no pulse. The medical examiner noted evidence of sharp and blunt injuries. (7/17/25) MORE

Assault, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

bald, young, male emt on the witness stand

image of a scratched, bruised arm

Officer Details Raul Valle's Arrest 4 Days After Party Tragedy

Lyke and Erik menendez

Menendez Brothers' Parole Hearing Delayed

splitscreen: photo of 2 young men in court/female news anchor

Is the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Fair?

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25)

Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

Mark Geratos, video of Menendez brothers

Menendez Brothers' Attorney, Mark Geragos, Says Family 'Wants Them Out Now'

Nathan Hochman addresses media

LA DA Hochman Speaks Out Ahead Of Menendez Brothers' Resentencing

Sears-style family photo of a middle-aged mom and dad flanked by their 2 teenage sons

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Starts Tuesday

Lyle and Erik Menendez

Judge Allows Menendez Brothers' Resentencing To Move Forward

Menendez Brothers

Menendez Brothers Motion to Disqualify DA Hochman From Case

nikita casap in court

Wisconsin Teen Charged with Killing Mom and Stepdad Pleads Not Guilty

well-dressed couple at a podium appear to be delivering a press conference.

Austin Metcalf's Father Causes Delay in Karmelo Anthony Family Presser

