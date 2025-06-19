Preppy Party Murder Trial: Witness Details How Second Brawl Turned Fatal

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Griffin Marcinczyk said the conflict began at one house and ended in death at another. He said Valle and his friends threw cans of WD-40 and jugs of water at them, sped off and returned. He said a fight broke out and someone pulled a knife. (6/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?