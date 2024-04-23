Idaho Student Murders: Judge Rules Defense Can Survey Potential Jurors

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge rules Bryan Kohberger's defense can resume phone surveys of potential jurors. Prosecutors had expressed concern that questioning potential jurors violated a gag order and could prejudice those who might be called to serve on the jury. (4/23/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?