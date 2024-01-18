Indiana Supreme Court Orders Richard Allen's Attorneys Reinstated

The man accused in the Delphi Murders was GRANTED a request to have his defense team reinstated. Allen's two other requests were denied: He won't get a trial date within 70 days of the decision, and the judge will NOT be replaced. (1/18/24)    MORE

Latest Videos

Alec Baldwin sits with police

Alec Baldwin Indicted for Movie Set Shooting

Paula Belmonte testifies from her hospital bed via Zoom.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Distressed Victim Paula Belmonte Testifies

Scott Peterson holds up Laci Peterson fliers.

LA Innocence Project Takes Up Scott Peterson Case

Brammer sentenced in Strangled Girlfriend Murder Trial.

Strangled Girlfriend Murder Trial: Ivan Brammer Sentenced

judge address counsel in courtroom

Another Juror Dismissed in Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial

Franklin Tucker seeks an acquittal.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Pro Se Defendant Seeks Acquittal

Chrystul Kizer is escorted into court

On the Docket: Teen Charged in Murder of Alleged Sex Trafficker

Franklin Tucker walks into court

Treehouse Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

split screen of Indiana Supreme Court and Barbara MacDonald

Indiana Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Ruling for Richard Allen

splitscreen of Karen Read and her attorney

Reporter Harassed, Threatened After Karen Read Article

photo of items with crime scene number

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Day 5 Recap

GFX of Indiana high court's Delphi ruling.

Indiana Supreme Court Orders Richard Allen's Attorneys Reinstated

MORE VIDEOS