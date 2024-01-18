Indiana Supreme Court Orders Richard Allen's Attorneys Reinstated

- Watch Live
The man accused in the Delphi Murders was GRANTED a request to have his defense team reinstated. Allen's two other requests were denied: He won't get a trial date within 70 days of the decision, and the judge will NOT be replaced. (1/18/24) MORE
