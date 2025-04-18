Inside Week 2 of Lori Daybell’s Trial | On the Record

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
In week 2 of Lori Daybell's trial, jurors got a detailed look inside the final moments of Charles Vallow's life and what happened in the aftermath. Cody Thomas breaks down the key moments of testimony in this episode of On the Record. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?