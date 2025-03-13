Joshua Riibe Named 'Person of Interest' in Sudiksha Konanki Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Joshua Riibe has been named a 'person of interest' in the case of missing college student Sudiksha Konanki. Riibe is allegedly the last person to see Konanki alive in Punta Cana on March 6. Both were on spring break, but in separate groups. (3/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?