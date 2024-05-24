Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' (5/24/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

The judge in the Alec Baldwin case denies a motion to dismiss the indictment against the actor. Baldwin is accused in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Judge Denies Alec Baldwin's Request to Dismiss Indictment

police chief speaks at conference

Officials Will 'Respect the Legal Process' in Scottie Scheffler Case

Diddy in a red suit and sunglasses on stage.

'Diddy' Named in New Sexual Assault Lawsuit: How Will He Handle It?

Hotel hallway surveillance video.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

Jeff Spellerberg, who has previously worked with Alec Baldwin on set

Hollywood Propmaster Calls Alec Baldwin a 'Safety-Conscious Guy'

booking photo of Scottie Scheffler

Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested at PGA Championship

Arthur Aidala holds a press conference.

Weinstein Lawyer Reacts to Overturned Verdict: 'Great Day for America'

harvey Weinstein sits in a mask in court

NY Appeals Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction

Alec Baldwin holds a door open in a still from video

Alec Baldwin Ambushed in Coffee Shop

The Santa Fe District Attorney has appointed Erlinda Johnson as special prosecutor in the Alec Baldwin case.

Baldwin Movie Shooting: Prosecution Adds Special Prosecutor to Case

OJ Simpson walks into court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit.

Will O.J. Simpson's Estate Pay the Goldmans?

Julie Grant: We Will Never Forget Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

MORE VIDEOS