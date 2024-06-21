Judge Denies State’s Motion for Use of Immunity

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied a request to use immunity to compel testimony from, Hannah Gutierrez, a movie set armorer in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin. (6/21/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied a request to use immunity to compel testimony from, Hannah Gutierrez, a movie set armorer in the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin.

Judge Denies State’s Motion for Use of Immunity

The actor is heading to trial on July 9 in connection to the fatal 'Rust' movie shooting. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin while rehearsing a scene, although, Baldwin denies ever pulling the trigger.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Motions Hearing Underway

Alec Baldwin has a hearing on Friday in his case, where he's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors are trying to force Hannah Gutierrez to testify at Alec Baldwin‘s upcoming trial.

Alec Baldwin Hearing Set for Friday

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night while driving in The Hamptons. Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He appeared in court on Tuesday and released after his arraignment.

Justin Timberlake Released From Jail After Arraignment

Justin Timberlake in a tux

Justin Timberlake Expected in Court Today After DUI Arrest

from the bench logo gfx

From the Bench: Should Judge Have Held Young Thug's Lawyer in Contempt?

OJ Simpson denied ever having a pair of Bruno Magli shoes, which were the brand of shoes that left bloody footprints at the crime scene. Simpson was found not guilty of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman deaths, but a picture submitted in the civil trial showed Simpson wearing the shoes, leading jurors to find Simpson liable for their deaths.

OJ Simpson and the Bruno Magli Shoes

Brian Steel is held in contempt

YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug's Attorney Held in Contempt of Court

hunter biden

Hunter Biden GUILTY on All Counts

Alec Baldwin Named in New Lawsuit for 'Rust' Shooting

Jason Bowles, Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan and talks about the live rounds and how they could've wound up on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney, Jason Bowles, Joins Court TV

makeup artist Allie Shoehorn in hospital bed.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Stabbed By Actor Ex-Boyfriend

MORE VIDEOS