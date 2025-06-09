Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Suit Against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

A judge has dismissed actor/director Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit against Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Back in Jan., Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds alleging defamation, saying they sought to destroy his career. (6/9/25) MORE

The jury heard voicemails and texts Diddy sent

Hear Voicemail Where Diddy Tells 'Jane' She Has a 'Rude Awakening' Coming

Jurors also saw texts in which

'Jane' Recalls Telling Diddy She Wanted to Stop Having Sex With Other Men

Diddy & Witness

Diddy Trial Witness: 'Felt Like I was Reading Own Story of Sexual Trauma'

A witness going by the name

Diddy Trial Witness Details Multi-Day Sex Marathons With Many Partners

Diddy's Sketch

Prosecutors: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficked At Least Three Women

Diddy was admonished by the judge for vigorously nodding his head at jury when Bryana Bongolan was asked on cross if she lied about being dangled off a balcony.

Judge Scolds Diddy for Nodding at Jurors: 'It Is Absolutely Unacceptable'

victoria goodwin in court

Victoria Goodwin Sentenced to 36-90 Months in Prison

aaron goodwin in court

Aaron Goodwin Says He'll 'Never Feel Safe' At Wife's Sentencing

Eddy Garcia said Diddy was eager to get a USB with what he believed was the only copy of video of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura.

Former Hotel Security Supervisor: Diddy Called Me His 'Angel'

Witness: Diddy Got in My Face, Said 'I'm the Devil, I Could Kill You'

Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Cassie Ventura who goes by

Bryana Bongolan: Diddy Groped Me and Dangled Me Over a Balcony

