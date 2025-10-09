Julian Wood's Mother Delivers Emotional Testimony in Bionca Ellis' Murder Trial

Bionca Ellis claims she was insane at the time she attacked 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother outside of a grocery store. Plus, a father turns down a plea deal and now faces trial on charges he killed his daughter by leaving her in a hot car. MORE

Insanity Defense, Murder & Mayhem ,

