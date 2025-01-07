Julie Grant: 'Who's Being the Voice for Kitty and Jose Menendez?'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Latest Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie says murder victims Jose and Kitty Menendez, Lyle and Erik Menendez's parents, are being overlooked in a social media craze that's focused on giving attention to their killers. And, Rachel Morin's family's attorney joins Julie live. (1/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?