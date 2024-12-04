Jury Deliberations Underway for Veteran In Subway Chokehold Trial

Jury deliberations are underway for Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran who is on trial on charges of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely in a New York subway. Ashley Benefield is sentenced to 20 years in state prison. (12/3/24) MORE

Latest Videos

Nya Thao sentenced

Triple Murder Over $600 Trial: Nya Thao Is Sentenced

Photo of Karen Read and John O'Keefe

Karen Read Judge Denies Prosecution Request for Phone Records

Eva and Tommie Benefield speak outside of court

'Today's A Good Step': Benefield Family Reacts to Sentence

split screen of judge and defendant

Judge Denies Downward Departure for Ashley Benefield's Sentence

split screen of ashley benefield and eva benefield

Eva Benefield: 'You Managed to Orphan Not One, But Two Young Girls'

graphic of daniel penny

Daniel Penny's Chokehold: Defense of Others or Too Much Force?

Jamie Komoroski Sentenced

Jamie Komoroski Sentenced In Deadly Wedding Night Trial

Jamie Komoroski Speaks

Deadly Wedding Night Trial: Defendant Makes Statement Before Sentencing

Aric Hutchinson VIS

Deadly Wedding Night Trial: Victim's Husband Makes Emotional Statement

Sarah Boone sits in court

Suitcase Murder Trial: Sarah Boone Sentenced

Sarah Boone testifies

'I Forgive Jorge': Sarah Boone Speaks at Sentencing

a woman appears on screen in court

Jorge Torres' Mother, Daughter Confront Sarah Boone at Sentencing

