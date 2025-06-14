Karen Read Case: Brace for a Dramatic Ending No Matter What Jury Decides

We're bringing you live updates from outside the Dedham, Massachusetts courthouse as Karen Read gets closer and closer to learning her fate. The jury's still out, but not no matter what the outcome, the ending will be dramatic. (6/13/25) MORE

'Bless Your Heart': Alan Jackson Addresses Karen Read's Supporters

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Commonwealth Closing Argument

Karen Read Defense: ‘The SUV Never Hit John’

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Closing Argument

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Highlights From The Defense's Case

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Rests Its Case-In-Chief

Prosecutors will NOT present rebuttal witnesses in the Karen Read case. The jury will not report tomorrow, but the attorneys will meet at for a charge conference. Closings are set for Friday at 9am ET. (6/11/25)

Commonwealth Will Not Put On Rebuttal Case in Karen Read Retrial

Karen Read's ARCCA Expert Tries To Wish Child 'Happy Birthday' From Stand

Karen Read's Defense Biomechanist Discusses Findings in O'Keefe's Death

conner smith

Will Country Singer Conner Smith Face Charges in Fatal Accident?

Karen Read Says She Will NOT Testify

Dr. Laposata: "John O'Keefe Died From Blunt Force Head Injury"

