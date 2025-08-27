Karen Read Case: Lead Detective Michael Proctor Wants His Job Back

Former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor appeared before a civil service board this week in the hopes of being reinstated. The hearing will be continued in October. (8/26/25) MORE

pretty blonde news anchor

Federal Prosecutor Maurene Comey Fired: Worked on Epstein, Diddy Cases

splitscreen: professional corporate type headshot images of a middle-aged woman and man

Man Accused of Killing Minnesota Lawmaker May Face Death Penalty

grey-haired man with a buzz cut wears an orange prison jumper and smirks for a mug shot

Acting U.S. Attorney: Vance Boelter 'Stalked His Victims Like Prey'

nikita casap in court

Wisconsin Teen Charged with Killing Mom and Stepdad Pleads Not Guilty

Nikita Casap in court

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

Sharp-dressed man in front of an American flag. Behind him is a wall with Old World style wainscoting and a tasteful striped wallpaper that oozes class.

Federal Judge Dismisses Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Jackie Johnson Sits in court

Judge Tosses Case Against Ahmaud Arbery Prosecutor

praphic of tiktok closure

Is TikTok's Legal Battle Over?

TikTok Ban

Supreme Court Upholds Law Banning TikTok

Split screen: Still photo of a young blonde dude with tight curls, still photo of a young man dressed as Michael Jackson on NY subway.

Man Acquitted in NYC Subway Chokehold Case Wants Civil Suit Dismissed

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Bribery Charges

