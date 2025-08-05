Karen Read Grand Juror May Face Prison for Disclosing Secretive Details

- Watch Live
Ex-Karen Read grand juror Jessica Leslie could face prison time, 5 years’ probation, and up to a $250K fine. Federal prosecutors say she disclosed names of witnesses that appeared before the grand jury as well as details of their testimony. (8/5/25) MORE
