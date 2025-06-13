Karen Read Murder Retrial: What Can We Expect During Closing Arguments?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
It's the night before closing arguments on Closing Arguments, and Vinnie's guests are reliving their mock trail days as they present mock defense and prosecution closing arguments in the Karen Read Murder Retrial. (6/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?