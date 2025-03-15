Trial & Error Sundays

Karen Read Retrial: Turtleboy On Prosecution's Witness List!

Aidan Kearney, a staunch Karen Read supporter, is on the Commonwealth's witness list! He's the leading force behind the Free Karen Read movement, so why would the prosecution want him as a witness? Is it a ploy to keep him out of court? (3/14/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

splitscreen closeup off a pretty, middle-aged defendant and a wider shot of a young-ish man in court with a graphic that says: TURTLEBOY ON WITNESS LIST

Karen Read Retrial: Turtleboy On Prosecution's Witness List!

Karen Read Motions Denied

Karen Read: Federal Judge Denies Defense Motion To Drop 2 Charges

Photo of Michael proctor

Michael Proctor's Family Speaks Out Against Karen Read

Photo of Oliver Stratton

'It's Not Justice': Oliver Stratton's Parents React To Amy Weiss' Sentence

pretty woman looks pensive

Judge: Karen Read Cannot Add Another Defense Attorney to Her Team

splitscreen: older grey-haired woman sobs/bespectacled mensch doles out wisdom

Defense: Chidester Is So Old, You May As Well Sentence Her to Life

young man speaks to the press

Victims' Dad: I'm Headed to Gravesite to Let Kids Know How Today Went

older woman defendant stands as a verdict is announced

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecutor Ken Laurain

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Marshella Chidester DCA

Defense: Marshella Chidester Had 'No Intent' To Kill Anybody That Day

Zayn & Alanah Phillips

Prosecution: Zayn and Alanah Died As A Result of Chidester Driving That Day

surveillance video shows Marshella Chidester's home

Video Shows Marshella Chidester With Bottle Inside Home

MORE VIDEOS