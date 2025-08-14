Karen Read Seeks to Dismiss Claims in John O'Keefe's Family's Civil Suit

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
John O'Keefe's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read. Read's team says accusations of infliction of emotional distress have no legal basis because O'Keefe's family wasn't at the scene of the accident. (8/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?