- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- Current Trials
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The blogger and activist known as Turtleboy spoke about the latest in Karen Reed's case and the charges of witness intimidation he faces. Reed is accused of running over and killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car. (12/4/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?