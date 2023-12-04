Karen Read Supporter 'Turtleboy' Talks to Court TV

The blogger and activist known as Turtleboy spoke about the latest in Karen Reed's case and the charges of witness intimidation he faces. Reed is accused of running over and killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car. (12/4/23)   MORE

Karen Read Supporter 'Turtleboy' Talks to Court TV

