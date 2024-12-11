Kayaker Who Faked His Own Death Is in Custody, To Represent Himself

The missing kayaker, Ryan Borgwardt, who police say faked his own death and fled to Eastern Europe says he plans to represent himself. Borgwardt, who left his wife and three children, willingly returned to the U.S. after four months. (12/11/24) MORE

Amanda Knox was reconvicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2000 murder. However, Knox will not serve more jail time because the three-year sentence counts as time served.

Amanda Knox Reconvicted of Slander in Italy

oscar pistorius appears in court

Oscar Pistorius Freed On Parole

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein Court Filings to Be Unsealed

Splitscreen of Matt Johnson reporting and Lindsay Shiver leaving court.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Will Be Home for Christmas

Shiver leaves court 12/21.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Will Lindsay Shiver Go Home for the Holidays?

Lindsay Shiver's court arrival on 12/21/23.

Murder in Paradise Plot: Lindsay Shiver Court Arrival Ahead of Hearing

Lindsay Shiver with her lawyer.

Lindsay Shiver Pleads Not Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

split screen of lindsay shiver and two men

Lindsay Shiver to be Formally Arraigned on Friday

Oscar Pistorius

Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole

Shakira, Shakira

Shakira Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Joran Van Der sloot walks in a video

Report: Aruba Asked DOJ For Joran van der Sloot Records

