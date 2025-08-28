Peruvian Police Detain Husband Accused of Murdering Wife in California

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, the husband of Sheylla Lisbet Cabrera, who was found dead in a national forest was arrested in Peru. The National Police of Peru handed him over at the Interpol headquarters in Lima. (8/28/25) MORE

International Crime, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

