Peruvian Police Detain Husband Accused of Murdering Wife in California

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, the husband of Sheylla Lisbet Cabrera, who was found dead in a national forest was arrested in Peru. The National Police of Peru handed him over at the Interpol headquarters in Lima. (8/28/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?