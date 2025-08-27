Husband of woman found dead in national forest arrested in Peru

Posted at 3:17 PM, August 27, 2025
LIMA, Peru (Court TV) — The man accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a national park in California was taken into custody in Peru and will be returned to the United States.

jossimar cabrera cornejo

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo is charged with murdering his wife. (National Police of Peru)

The National Police of Peru announced with a video posted online that they had arrested Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo and handed him over at the Interpol headquarters in Lima. The announcement came days after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it had filed an extradition warrant for Jossimar.

“The allegations against this man are horrific, and we will do everything possible to bring him back under our jurisdiction to be held accountable,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

Jossimar faces a single count of murder with allegations of using a knife as a deadly weapon. Investigators say Jossimar killed his wife, Sheylla Lisbet Cabrera, on August 10 at the apartment the couple shared with their three children. After the murder, Jossimar allegedly fled the country with his children.

During their investigation, police said they obtained surveillance video showing Jossimar “dragging a large object in a large piece of material” out of their apartment. Sheylla’s body was found over the side of an embankment in the National Angeles Forest on Aug. 13, wrapped in the same material that appeared in the surveillance video.

If convicted, Jossimar faces a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

