Knocking Neighbor Shooting: Susan Lorincz Speaks Before Sentencing

Susan Lorincz, who was convicted of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens, speaks before she is sentenced. Lorincz said, 'I would trade my life so she [Owens] could be here.' (11/25/24) MORE

Assault, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Susan Lorincz Sentenced

Susan Lorincz Is Sentenced in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Susan Lorincz speaks

Knocking Neighbor Shooting: Susan Lorincz Speaks Before Sentencing

Crowds of people outside

Lottery For Seats at Menendez Brothers Hearing

Shawn stines in court

Former Kentucky Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Judge

Photo of two young men who look alike.

Will the Menendez Brothers Be Freed Today?

Female news anchor points to a screen

Julie Grant: 'Does This Sound Like a Just Prosecution to You?'

Handsome man who appears to be a news anchor speaks with great fervor.

Jealous Ex Shot Dead Trial: Brian Camp Testifies in His Own Defense

Young woman with a cane wears a mint greet tee shirt as she embraces a member of law enforcement.

Schemitz: Pearson's Decision 'Will Haunt Me For the Rest of My Life'

Young man gives a fiery dressing town to a young male defendant in a prison suit.

Bystander Who Tried to Help: Pearson 'Took the Cowardly Way Out'

brian camp testifies

Jealous Ex Shot Dead | Prosecution Grills Brian Camp on Second Gunshot

evidence photo of bloodied brian camp

Brian Camp Details Break-In, Fatal Altercation with Johnathan Letendre

judge addresses lucas

'I Cannot Imagine the Sheer Horror': Judge Sentences Tiffanie Lucas

MORE VIDEOS