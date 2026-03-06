Kouri Richins' Friends Describe Troubled Marriage

- Watch Live
Friends of Kouri Richins took the stand, detailing a troubled marriage between Kouri and Eric Richins, with one friend testifying that Kouri said 'it would be better if he were dead.' The search for Nancy Guthrie continues into day 34. (3/6/26) MORE
