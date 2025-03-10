LA DA Hochman Says Menendez Brothers 'Have Not' Accepted Responsibility

- Watch Live
Los Angeles County DA Nathan J. Hochman gives an update on the Lyle and Erik Menendez case, saying 'We look forward to a resentencing hearing.' Hochman does not supporting resentencing, saying, 'they fall short of accepting responsibility.' (3/10/25) MORE
