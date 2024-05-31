Laken Riley Murder Suspect, Jose Ibarra, Pleads Not Guilty

VIDEO: The man accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Friday. Jose Ibarra was arrested or the murder of Riley, who was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus. (5/31/24)   MORE

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaults Girlfriend in 2016 Surveillance Video

A sentencing hearing began today for Brendan Depa. Depa is a teen with autism who beat his teacher, Joan Naydich, unconscious over a Nintendo Switch in February of 2023.

Teen With Autism Who Attacked Teacher's Aide In Court For Sentencing

Alleged Pizza Attacker: Will He KNEAD a Lawyer?

Former Asst. Principal Charged in Case of 6-Year-Old Shooter

Slender Man Hearing: Judge Issues Ruling for Morgan Geyser

Slender Man Hearing: Doctor Says Now is 'Ideal' for Morgan Geyser's Release

Will Slender Man Stabber, Geyser, Be Released From Mental Institution?

Slender Man Hearing: Psychologist on Geyser's Goals, Future

Slender Man Hearing: Psychologist Says Morgan Geyser Unfit for Release

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Wants Out of Mental Institution

Surgeon Recalls Tending to Apple River Stabbing Victims

