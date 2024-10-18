Leilani Simon and Ex-Boyfriend's Drug Use at Home Is Addressed

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Leilani Simon's ex-boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, is cross-examined and discusses their drug use in the home where young children were present. Melody Farris' ex-lover, Rusty Barton is faces cross examination. (10/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?