Lil Nas X Accused of Charging at Police While Naked On LA Streets

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Lil Nas X was spotted walking on the LA streets in underwear and cowboy boots, then seen on LA streets naked. He was charged with 4 felonies, including 3 counts of battery on a police officer, pleaded not guilty, and was released on bond. (8/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?