Live From Dedham: Analysis From Day 3 of Karen Read Jury Deliberations

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The Dedham streets were packed, anticipation was high, and notes from the jury led us to believe there was a verdict. Now, heading into day 4 of deliberations, Vinnie has the inside scoop to get you ready for more Karen Read verdict watch. (6/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?