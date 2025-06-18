Live From Dedham: Analysis From Day 3 of Karen Read Jury Deliberations

The Dedham streets were packed, anticipation was high, and notes from the jury led us to believe there was a verdict. Now, heading into day 4 of deliberations, Vinnie has the inside scoop to get you ready for more Karen Read verdict watch. (6/17/25) MORE

Judge Beverly Cannone urged the jury in Karen Read's case to clear their heads after a long day and start fresh again tomorrow. Jurors have deliberated for a total of 15 hours, 24 minutes and 9 seconds so far.

