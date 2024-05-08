Lori Vallow Was at Burger King When Ex-Husband Was Shot and Killed

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The jury sees video clips of Lori Vallow at a Burger King drive-thru at around the same time her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow. Data shows Lori had Charles' phone with her on the day he was shot. (5/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?