Madeline Soto Suspect Has 60 New Charges But No Murder Charges Yet

Stephan Sterns, the last person known to have seen 13-year-old Madeline Soto alive, faces 60 additional charges—all sex crimes. Sterns has yet to be charged in relation to Soto's death. Plus, all the big stories trending in true crime. (3/13/24)   MORE

Experts listen to James Crumbley's police interview as well as the 911 call he made after he heard about the Oxford High School shooting.

James Crumbley's Own Words: 911 Call and Police Interview After Shooting

The actions and inactions of Jennifer and James Crumbley are compared and how their individual and collective relationship with the Oxford High School shooter led to the deadly shooting.

How Was James and Jennifer Crumbley's Relationship with Shooter?

The jury is deliberating the fate of the father of a Michigan school shooter on trial for his role in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting.

School Shooter Dad Trial: Day 5 Recap

Man who joked about having a bomb at the airport.

Man Who Joked About Having Bomb at Airport Says He Was Trying to Flirt

School Shooter Dad Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

Brice Rhodes sits in court during his sentencing hearing

Witness to Murder Trial: Watch Brice Rhodes' Sentencing

James Crumbley's defense attorney delivers her closing argument.

Defense: There's No Evidence James Crumbley Knew His Son Was in Danger

Michigan prosecutor delivers closings in the case against James Crumbley.

State: You Suspect He's the Shooter and Wait 14 Minutes to Call 911?!?

President Donald Trump walks down a hallway

Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former President Donald Trump

Julie Grant with a photo of the Oxford High school sign on the monitor.

Julie Grant: I Hope 3rd and Final Oxford Shooting Case Brings Closure

court proceedings in kohberger case

Idaho Supreme Court Denies Kohberger's Request to Toss Indictment

