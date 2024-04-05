Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report Can Not Be Released

The medical examiner's office said Madeline Soto's autopsy report is confidential and exempt from being publicly released because it involves a 'minor whose death was related to an act of domestic violence.' (4/4/24)   MORE

An unknown woman called 911 to report Madeline Soto missing and the panel discuss who the caller may have been and how calm the person seems to be.

Unknown Woman Made 911 Call to Report Madeline Soto Missing

Jesse Vang to Stand Trial in Elijah Vue Case

Detective: Elijah Vue Was Forced to Stand for Hours

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Split From Husband

The panel weigh in and discuss a short video of Madeline Soto on her 13th birthday.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Birthday Party Video

Adam Montgomery sits in court

Prosecutors File Motion to Compel Adam Montgomery to Appear at Sentencing

Stephan Sterns was using the Telegram App, which is an encrypted instant messaging service.

What Was Stephan Sterns Using the Telegram App For?

The panel discuss Ruby Franke's journal entries.

Ruby Franke's Dark, Private Thoughts Displayed in Journal

The panel listen and discuss 'Momfluencer' Ruby Franke's jail phone calls.

Listen: 'Momfluencer' Ruby Franke's Jail Phone Calls

After an abused child escapes Jodi Hildebrandt's home to get help, police respond by raiding her home.

Video Shows Raid on Jodi Hildebrandt's Home After Child Escapes Home

Ruby Franke remains silent after being arrested,

Ruby Franke Remains Nearly Speechless During Police Interview

